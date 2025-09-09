Anglian and South West Water to pay out £86m over wastewater spills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The water regulator has said that two UK water firms will have to pay out more than £86 million worth of enforcement packages over failures linked to wastewater spills.

A director at Ofwat said failures by Anglian Water and South West Water in maintain storm overflows and their sewage networks were “unacceptable”.

Ofwat confirmed it will require Anglian Water and its shareholders to pay £62.8 million to go towards benefiting the environment and its customers.

The watchdog said its investigation found the water firm failed to run, maintain and upgrade its wastewater operations adequately to ensure they could cope with the flows of sewage and wastewater coming to them.

It also confirmed that fellow operator South West Water and its shareholders will need to pay out £24 million.

Ofwat said it found a “range of failures” in how the water company managed its wastewater treatment works and sewer network.

In July, the water regulator originally announced in draft decisions that it would require the enforcement packages from the two suppliers.

Both companies failed to have adequate processes and oversight by their senior management and board to ensure its assets were performing adequately and meeting legal requirements, Ofwat said.

Lynn Parker, senior director for enforcement at Ofwat, said: “Our investigations found failures in how Anglian Water and South West Water have operated and maintained their sewage works and networks, which has resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows.

“These are serious breaches and are unacceptable.

“We understand that the public wants to see transformative change.

“That is why we are prioritising this sector-wide investigation which is holding wastewater companies to account for identified failures.

“We are pleased both companies have accepted that they got things wrong and are now focusing on putting that right, and taking action to come back into compliance.”