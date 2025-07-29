Anglian Water to pay out £62.8m after wastewater failures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The water regulator has told Anglian Water to pay out a £62.8 million enforcement package due to failures managing its wastewater treatment works and network.

Ofwat said it is proposing that the package must be paid by the company and its shareholders “for the benefit of the environment and their customers”.

It said failures by the company led to “excessive spills from storm overflows”.

The industry regulator said its investigation found that the water firm failed to run, maintain and upgrade its wastewater operations adequately to ensure they could cope with the flows of sewage and wastewater coming to them.

It added that the firm failed to have adequate processes and oversight from senior management and its board to ensure its operations were performing properly and would meet legal requirements.

Lynn Parker, senior director for enforcement at Ofwat, said: “Our investigation has found failures in how Anglian Water has operated and maintained its sewage works and networks, which has resulted in excessive spills from storm overflows. This is a serious breach and is unacceptable.

“We understand that the public wants to see transformative change. That is why we are prioritising this sector-wide investigation which is holding wastewater companies to account for identified failures.

“We are pleased Anglian Water has accepted that it got things wrong and is now focusing on putting that right and taking action to come back into compliance.”

The regulator said Anglian will create a £5.8 million community fund to support projects delivering environmental and social benefits for local communities, focusing on the water environment.

Anglian will also invest £57 million into developing excess flow management plans to adequately deal with wastewater flows in at least eight catchments in its region to provide local environmental improvements.

The utilities firm, which provides services to seven million people in the east of England, said it would also accelerate a number of investments to drive the early delivery of more storm tanks and screens.

Earlier this year, Anglian said it was putting up bills by 19%, to an average of £626 a year, for the 2025/26 financial year from April.

In May, the water supplier was fined a record £1.42 million for drinking water failures that affected around 1.3 million people.