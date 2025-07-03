Apollo-backed Athora to buy UK’s Pension Insurance Corporation for £5.7bn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) has struck a deal to be bought by a European insurance group backed by US private equity giant Apollo for about £5.7 billion.

Athora has agreed to acquire PIC, creating a group with combined assets worth some 130 billion euros (£112 million) and backing the pensions of more than three million people across Europe.

The companies said the deal will grow the PIC’s ability to invest in UK housing and infrastructure.

The UK group is part of a 12-year joint venture, in partnership with the Government’s housing agency, which plans to deliver 3,000 energy efficient homes designed for the rental market.

European savings and retirement group Athora has insurance operations in countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy.

It is backed by Apollo, a global, New York-based investment group with stakes in firms including parcel giant Evri and Wagamana owner The Restaurant Group.

The takeover means the UK specialist insurer will have a single owner for the first time in its 20-year history, with it currently owned by a group of investors.

The companies also said the tie-up will allow PIC to better price a larger number of pension risk transfer deals, whereby it takes on a part or all of the defined benefit pension schemes of other companies and pays their retirees.

It has recently made large deals with the likes of British shoe retailer Clarks, recruitment giant Hays, and global energy firm TotalEnergies.

The acquisition, which needs to be approved by the regulator, is expected to complete in early 2026.

PIC’s chief executive Tracy Blackwell said: “With Athora backing us through our next phase of growth as their UK insurance business, we will be able to provide more options to the trustees of defined benefit pension schemes and invest more in UK housing and infrastructure.

“The pension risk transfer market is vital to the wellbeing of millions of UK pensioners and the allocation of tens of billions of pounds of investment into the UK’s economy.”

Athora’s chief executive Mike Wells said: “As our UK subsidiary, PIC will be the largest business within the Athora Group and we intend to invest in the business and its people to support that growth in the UK pension risk transfer market.

“We have great confidence in the long-term strengths of the UK: its retirement market, regulatory and policy framework, and economic prospects.”