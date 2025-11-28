Asda recovery ‘set back six months’ by botched IT upgrade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asda has said a botched £1 billion IT upgrade which hit product availability on shelves has set the business back “by six months” amid efforts to turn around its fortunes.

Boss Allan Leighton, who returned to the supermarket chain last year, said its sales slump over the past three months was “self-inflicted” due to disruption from the transition from a previous system linked to former owner Walmart.

It came as the boss also cautioned that consumers are “confused and concerned” following the autumn Budget.

On Friday, Asda revealed that like-for-like sales slid by 2.8% over the third quarter of 2025 after facing “severe disruption” linked to the IT transition.

Asda had been separating more than 2,500 legacy IT systems and moving them on to its own platforms since being sold by Walmart, which still holds a 10% stake, to Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital in 2021.

Zuber Issa sold his stake in the business last year.

Asda said it completed the transition in the third quarter of this year, but the process particularly impacted the flow of its stock between depots and stores.

This led to “inconsistent availability levels across stores and particularly online”, Asda said.

Mr Leighton said these issues caused a “poor customer experience” and impacted its app and website in August, hitting sales of home deliveries.

He said: “It’s put us back by around six months, but we now have the base to allow the business to grow.

“Availability is back to where it was in June, operational issues are reducing and performance in recent weeks is improving, but we do not expect to re-establish our Q2 2025 position until Q2 of 2026.”

Asda said it continued to invest in price reductions over the quarter despite this.

Since Mr Leighton took over late last year, the company has sought to return to growth by focusing on pricing, after losing market share to rivals including Tesco, Aldi and Lidl in recent years.

The investment has come amid a backdrop of higher food inflation over the past year and pressure on consumer confidence.

Mr Leighton said that “consumers are confused and concerned” following Wednesday’s Budget, but said it is “too early” to know whether this will hinder spending over Christmas.