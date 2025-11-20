Asda to sell off stores for £568m to shore up finances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asda has agreed to sell a raft of supermarket stores and a depot in order to bolster its finances.

The debt-laden grocery giant said it would secure £568 million through sale of the sites, which it will then lease back and continue to operate.

Two separate buyers have agreed to purchase 24 stores in total and a depot run by the retailer.

Asda stressed that all locations will continue to run as normal, with no changes for their workers.

Ten of the stores and an Asda depot in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, will be sold to US investment firm Blue Owl Capital while a further 10 will be sold to Blue Owl’s joint venture with Supermarket Income REIT (real estate investment trust).

Asda said a further four stores will be sold to London-based DTZ investors.

Both deals will see Asda rent back the properties on 25-year lease deals, with options to extend by a further ten years.

It is understood the deals are part of efforts to boost Asda’s financial position as it continues to push through turnaround plans to improve its performance under boss Allan Leighton.

An Asda spokesman said: “Asda’s property strategy is centred on maintaining a strong freehold base while also taking a considered and selective approach to unlocking value from our estate where appropriate.

“These transactions reflect that approach, enabling us to realise value from the sites while retaining full operational control.”

The company is set to report on its trading over the third quarter and latest financial position next week.

Asda had £3.8 billion in net debt at the end of 2024, according to its latest full-year accounts.