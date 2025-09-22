Bodycare: Locations of 56 remaining stores to close this week
The final round of closures is expected to happen by Saturday, resulting in 444 job losses.
All remaining Bodycare shops will shut this week, after the beauty chain’s administrators failed to secure a buyer to keep it on Britain’s high streets.
These are the locations of the 56 Bodycare stores that will close this week:
Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater ManchesterBanbury, OxfordshireBarnsley, South YorkshireBarrow-in-Furness, CumbriaBedford, BedfordshireBlackburn, LancashireBlackpool, LancashireBraehead, ScotlandBridgnorth, ShropshireBurnley, LancashireBury, Greater ManchesterChorley, LancashireClitheroe, LancashireDarlington, Co DurhamDerby, DerbyshireDundee, ScotlandHalifax, West YorkshireHereford, HerefordshireHinckley, LeicestershireIrvine, ScotlandKeighley, West YorkshireKendal, CumbriaKings Heath, West MidlandsLancaster, LancashireLeeds, West YorkshireLeicester, LeicestershireLeigh, Greater ManchesterLiverpool, MerseysideLivingston, ScotlandLuton, BedfordshireManchester, Greater ManchesterMerry Hill, West MidlandsMetrocentre, Gateshead, Tyne and WearMiddlesbrough, North YorkshireMold, WalesNewcastle, Tyne and WearNuneaton, WarwickshireOldham, Greater ManchesterPontefract, West YorkshirePoulton-le-Fylde, LancashirePreston, LancashireRugby, WarwickshireSheffield, South YorkshireSolihull, West MidlandsSunderland, Tyne and WearSutton Coldfield, West MidlandsSwindon, WiltshireTelford, ShropshireThurrock, EssexTrowbridge, WiltshireWakefield, West YorkshireWalthamstow, north-east LondonWarrington, CheshireWashington, Tyne and WearWellingborough, NorthamptonshireWolverhampton, West Midlands