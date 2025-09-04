Train drivers at CrossCountry vote to strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train drivers at CrossCountry are to strike in a dispute over issues including terms and conditions.

Members of Aslef will walk out on October 3 and refuse to work non-contractual overtime from September 21.

The union said the dispute was over the company’s “persistent refusal” to adhere to negotiated agreements.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan, said: “Whatever some people think, we do not ballot for industrial action, or take strike action, lightly.

“Because we believe in Britain’s railways, we do not wish to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money.

“We only walk out when we have been pushed too far by a belligerent management, and that’s what’s happened here. When we make agreements, we stick by them.

“This company doesn’t. That’s why we are taking strike action.

“Passengers need to know it’s the result of bad managers, acting in bad faith, that they will not be able to travel as and when they would wish.”

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that Aslef has announced industrial action from Sunday 21 September and strike action on Friday 3 October.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement with Aslef that avoids disruption for passengers, and remain available to continue talks.”

Nine out of 10 Aslef members at CrossCountry voted in favour of strikes, with 96% backing other forms of industrial action.

Aslef has 632 members at CrossCountry.