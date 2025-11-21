Fashion giant introduces new AI stylists to boost falling sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fast fashion firm Asos has revealed it is using artificial intelligence to suggest outfits for shoppers as part of efforts to help turn around tumbling sales.

The online retailer laid bare the scale of its revamp efforts as it said sales plunged 12 per cent in the year to August 31, though it narrowed pre-tax losses to £281.6 million from £379.3 million the previous year.

It pledged a “new era of customer re-engagement” and initiatives to win over more cautious consumers.

This has included its new Styled for You trial feature, using artificial intelligence (AI) to suggest outfits for shoppers.

“Trained on our database of 100,000-plus expertly curated studio outfits, our AI model can serve customers with curated outfit suggestions based around individual products,” Asos said.

The group has also launched a new loyalty programme, called Asos.World.

Asos is using AI to suggest outfits for shoppers ( Alamy/PA )

But shares in the firm tumbled 8 per cent in afternoon trading on Friday as its forecasts for 2025-26 underlying profits missed expectations.

It is guiding for underlying earnings of between £150 million and £180 million, giving a mid-point of £165 million, which is below the £173 million pencilled in by most analysts.

The group said sales would show an “improving trajectory throughout the financial year”.

Chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte said: “Our priority for 2025-26 is to deepen our relationships with customers and make Asos not just a place to shop, but a destination for inspiration and style.”

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said: “Asos is trying through a combination of loyalty schemes and technology, using AI to generate outfit inspiration, to drive engagement with its target demographic.”

But he said the company is still “facing increased competition and a downbeat consumer backdrop”.