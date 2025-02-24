This is how much the advertised annual salary is now, according to a new survey
The report also noted a decline in salary transparency
Advertised salaries in the UK have reached an average of almost £41,000, a new report has revealed.
This increase is driven by significant wage growth in sectors like manufacturing, maintenance, logistics, customer service, and domestic help, according to jobs site Adzuna.
Despite the rise in advertised salaries, available job vacancies have dipped to their lowest January level since 2021, totalling just under 830,000. The report also noted a decline in salary transparency, with fewer UK employers disclosing pay details in job postings.
Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Average advertised salaries continued to surge in January, outstripping inflation as they approach £41,000 – a record high since we started tracking the UK job market in 2016.
“Sectors including manufacturing, maintenance and retail are driving this trend, whilst Northern Ireland continues to be the fastest-growing region for salary growth across the UK.
“This reflects the increasing competition for talent in key sectors, even as overall hiring slows.
“While trade and construction and administration roles remain strong, the gains we’ve seen in teaching in recent months appear to be levelling out, while the majority of sectors have seen notable drops.
“For jobseekers, this means adapting to a more competitive landscape, while for employers, attracting and retaining talent remains a challenge.”
