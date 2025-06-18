Bus driver walkout to be suspended after new pay offer, says union

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A walk-out by Stagecoach bus drivers in the west of Scotland will be suspended after the company made a new pay offer, a union has said.

Strike action by 430 Stagecoach West Scotland drivers has been continuous since June 9, and had been scheduled to last until July 21.

It affected operations out of several depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock servicing routes in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

The walk-out followed the rejection of what the Unite union described as the company’s “unacceptable” 4% pay offer to staff.

On Tuesday, the union announced the company had made a new pay offer, and that the strike action will be suspended from 3pm on Wednesday while the offer is put to an all-members ballot.

The ballot process is expected to take until Friday to complete.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members at Stagecoach West Scotland have fought hard to get an improved pay offer on the table.

“Strike action has now been suspended as an act of good faith while members are balloted on the new offer.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Following further discussions between Stagecoach West Scotland and Unite the Union, all drivers have been advised to return to work at our Ayrshire depots on Wednesday 18 June.

“A ballot will take place on Friday 20 June on a deal which has been recommended for acceptance by Unite the Union.

“We thank our customers for their continued patience and will update further as soon as we are able to do so”