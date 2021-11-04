The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent, it announced on Thursday.

There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise it's benchmark due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising borrowing costs for millions of people.

However, on Thursday, the Banks Monetary Policy Committee voted to leave the base rate unchanged.

Analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) of nine members voted seven to two in favour of holding rates at 0.1 per cent.

Committee members Michael Saunders and Dave Ramsden had voted in favour raising interest rates to 0.25 per cent.

The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme following a six to three vote in favour.

Under the programme, the bank creates new money and buys up government debt. New money has effectively been used to finance emergency government spending during the pandemic.

The announcement came a day after the US Federal Reserve outlined its plans to begin withdrawing some of the money it has pumped into the economy.

Rising inflation has prompted central bankers to look at raising interest rates in the hopes of cooling the economy by increasing the cost of borrowing. However policymakers have had to finely balance the desire to keep price rises in check while supporting the economic recovery.

Two of the most significant causes of price rises have been shortages of supplies and workers, neither of which are expected to be solved by making borrowing more expensive.

