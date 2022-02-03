The Bank of England has raised interest rates from 0.25 to 0.5 per cent in an attempt to curb growing inflation.

As rates jumped from 0.1 to 0.25 per cent in December, the latest move marks the Bank’s first back-to-back increase since June 2004.

The central bank said its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted five to four in favour of the interest rates rise. It added that four of its members wanted to lift them to 0.75 per cent.

The decision, which puts the UK far ahead of the US and the rest of Europe, comes a month after inflation hit 5.4 per cent, the highest level seen in almost 30 years. This figure could climb to almost 6 per cent in February and March, before peaking at 7.25 per cent in April, the Bank warned on Thursday.

“Core goods CPI inflation is also expected to rise further, due to the impact of global bottlenecks on tradable goods prices,” the committee said.

Policymakers aim to reduce this to 2 per cent, but have warned that inflation pressures - such as rising energy prices - may stretch into the second half of next year.

More follows...