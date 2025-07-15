Bank of England to ease rules for smaller and mid-sized banks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bank of England has said it will implement rules which will make it easier for mid-sized banks to compete in the mortgage market and simplify restrictions for smaller finance firms.

It came as the central bank said it will push ahead with the majority of new capital rules for British banks at the start of 2027 but will delay part of the proposals.

The Bank said its Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has pushed back the start of a new internal model approach for considering risk in the market by a year to January 1 2028.

It said the latest proposals will allow time “for greater clarity to emerge in other jurisdictions” amid uncertainty how President Trump will implement the global Basel rules in the US.

The Basel 3 regime was first drawn up in the aftermath of the financial crisis to increase the amount of equity available to absorb stress from banks in an effort to avoid future state bailouts.

The Bank of England said it will continue with plans to launch the majority of its modified Basel 3.1 rules at the start of 2027.

It had previously delayed the start by a year in the face of uncertainty in the global financial markets.

Basel 3.1 is set to promote “banking resilience”, according to the PRA, but comes as the Chancellor seeks reduce regulation in a bid to drive growth.

On Tuesday, the Bank said it would also change restrictions it claims will drive growth opportunities among smaller and mid-sized banks.

It will push forward with its “strong and simple framework”, which will reduce capital rules for smaller non-systemic banks and building societies, providing them with simpler restrictions than the largest UK banks.

The PRA said it is also putting forward prospective plans to make it easier for mid-sized banks to compete in the mortgage market.

It will publish a paper this summer with options to help-mid-sized banks grow by adjusting some barriers to securing permissions in providing residential mortgages.

Sam Woods, chief executive of the PRA and deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank, said: “Today’s announcements will give certainty to firms of all sizes about the future capital framework, bring in a simpler regime for smaller banks, make it easier for mid-sized banks to scale up in the mortgage market, and allow an extra year for part of the implementation of new investment banking rules.”

Dave Ramsden, deputy governor for markets and banking at the Bank, said: “We have considered and reflected industry feedback in today’s announcements.

“These changes are designed to foster growth and competition, recognising that smaller firms present lower risks to financial stability, whilst also maintaining size-appropriate resolvability capabilities.”

The rule changes come ahead of the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech to financial industry bosses, where she is expected to launch further cuts of industry red tape.