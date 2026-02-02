FTSE 100 sets new record despite metals meltdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 shrugged off a weak start, and further volatility in metals and oil prices, to hit new highs on Monday, amid optimism in the manufacturing sector on either side of the Atlantic.

The index closed up 118.02 points, or 1.2%, at 10,341.56, a record close, and just short of a new intra-day high of 10,345.48.

The FTSE 250 ended up 172.69 points, or 0.7%, at 23,426.05, but the AIM All-Share closed down 3.19 points, or 0.4%, at 814.34.

In European equities on Monday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 0.7%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.1% higher.

The gains in London came despite further hefty falls in metal prices and the cost of Brent crude.

Gold was quoted lower at 4,696.11 dollars an ounce on Monday, down sharply against 5,003.82 dollars at the same time on Friday.

The price of silver fell a further 6.4% on Monday, while copper eased 1.3%, although both rallied from earlier lows.

Strategists at Barclays said: “The volatility has been extreme, positioning is stretched, and short-term technicals look overheated – but it seems that the broader drivers behind the move remain powerful and persistent.

“Whilst gold’s allure still glitters as a hedge to left-tail risks, in the short term, a pull-back and positioning reset after its sharp ascent look warranted. We believe that the underlying bid for the asset will remain at lower levels.”

Despite screens flashing “overvalued”, a certain amount of premium to gold’s fair value, which Barclays puts at 4,000 dollars per ounce, looks “durable, suggesting gold is not a bubble”.

“Inflation continues to push gold’s fair value higher, and central bank demand remains firm. Add mounting concerns around policy credibility and fiat stability, and the backdrop supports elevated pricing,” Barclays said.

JPMorgan believes the sell-off was partly driven by activity in the derivatives markets, which exacerbated volatility and catalysed a negative rebalancing effect in the market.

But the broker sees the pull-back “as an opportunity and remain firmly bullish long term on gold”.

Deutsche Bank Research reiterated its 6,000 dollars per ounce gold price target.

Morgan Stanley said the nomination of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chairman on Friday played a part in the market volatility.

The broker said Mr Warsh’s appointment is aimed at “restoring market confidence following a parabolic rise in precious metals and a rapid weakening in the US dollar”.

“While the administration favours a weaker dollar to support competitiveness and reduce trade imbalances, the pace of the recent move was likely undesirable. Warsh’s reputation as a balance sheet hawk is seen as a credibility anchor, helping to cool gold prices and modestly support the dollar-buying time for broader policy objectives to play out as designed.”

In London, Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo fell 2.7% and 0.9% respectively, with Antofagasta 0.2% lower.

Anglo American bucked the weaker trend, rising 1.2%, as Citi upgraded to “buy” from “neutral”, calling its proposed merger with Teck Resources to form AngloTeck “transformative”.

Oil also headed south, dragging BP and Shell down 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.

Brent oil was quoted at 66.03 dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Monday, down from 69.76 dollars late on Friday.

Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, said the precious metal “rout” provides a nervous environment for markets in a big week for central banks.

“Both the Bank of England and European Central Bank announce rate decisions on Thursday. Both are expected to leave rates on hold,” he said.

“The Bank of England is widely forecast to hold rates at 3.75%, with a majority of rate-setters focused on elevated wage growth and just a couple of dissenters pushing for a further cut in the cost of borrowing to support the economy.

“Despite this, the Bank will probably signal further cuts later in the year as policies introduced in the budget weigh on prices and the impact of a stronger pound feeds into the economy.”

The recent spate of more optimistic economic updates continued with news that job cutting in the UK’s manufacturing sector fell to its weakest since losses started 15 months ago as growth in activity in the sector accelerated in January.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing purchasing managers’ index jumped to a 17-month high of 51.8 points in January, from 50.6 in December, beating the first estimate of 51.6.

UK business optimism was at its highest since before the 2024 autumn budget, with 58% of manufacturers expecting output to rise over the next 12 months. S&P said that reflected hopes for a recovery in market confidence and a reduction in geopolitical uncertainty.

UK house prices rose more than expected in January, according to a report.

The Nationwide index showed UK house price growth accelerated to 1.0% year-on-year in January from 0.6% in December, ahead of the FXStreet-cited consensus which forecast an increase of 0.7%.

The pound was quoted lower at 1.3651 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, compared with 1.3719 on Friday.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.28%, stretched from 4.25%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted 4.90%, widened from 4.85%.

Pharmaceutical stocks supported the FTSE 100 with index heavyweights GSK up 2.6% and AstraZeneca up 3.2%.

GSK releases fourth quarter results on Wednesday, while trading in AstraZeneca kicked off in New York on Monday.

In addition, Cambridge-based AstraZeneca said Imfinzi, in combination with chemotherapy, has been recommended for approval in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with resectable, early-stage and locally advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports Fashion, up 5.0p at 86.7p, InterContinental Hotels Group, up 5.6p at 140.4p, International Consolidated Airlines Group, up 15.0p at 433.2p, AstraZeneca, up 440.0p at 14,040.0p, and Beazley, up 35.0p at 1,168.0p.

The biggest fallers were Endeavour Mining, down 112.0p at 4,110.0p, BAE Systems, down 52.0p at 1,922.0p, Autotrader, down 6.2p at 531.8p, Fresnillo, down 34.0p at 3,668.0p, and Melrose, down 4.8p at 621.2p.

Contributed by Alliance News