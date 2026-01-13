Beauty retailer Sephora UK to open first store on island of Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beauty retailer Sephora UK has announced it will open its first store on the island of Ireland next month.

Speculation has been growing since a hoarding sign with Sephora’s distinctive black and white stripe branding was erected in the Victoria Square shopping complex in Belfast last year.

On Tuesday, Sephora UK announced the new store will open on February 12, teasing an “iconic moment”.

It will be the retailer’s 13th store in the UK, and the first on the island of Ireland.

It has described creating a 2,550-square foot “beauty playground in the heart of Belfast’s main shopping district”.

The store will also bring a number of internet viral brands which are exclusively available in Sephora to the island of Ireland for the first time.

These include Hailey Bieber’s rhode and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, as well as Makeup By Mario, Merit Beauty, INNBeauty Project, and Tower 28.

The shelves will also feature brands such as Tatcha, Glossier, Glow Recipe, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and Kosas.

Sephora UK opened five new UK stores in 2025 at Liverpool One, Sheffield Meadowhall, Manchester Arndale, Cardiff St David’s and Oxford Westgate.

It is aiming to have 20 store locations open in the UK by the end of 2026, with the next location, Cabot Circus in Bristol, to open this spring.

Sephora UK has hinted a grand opening, pointing to its openings since its first store in the UK in 2023 having become “iconic moments rooted in the cultural zeitgeist”.

They have said it will be “filled with entertainment from local and emerging talents, curated queue experiences, and the tastiest delicacies from favourite local culinary hot spots”, adding: “all of which will be a part of the ‘pure beaut’ grand opening when Sephora UK opens its doors in Belfast”.

It is also to include the potential of on-the-spot prizes, with details to follow on that and the opening in general on the @sephoraUK account on Instagram.

Sarah Boyd, managing director of Sephora UK, said the company is excited to finally reveal the date for its first opening for 2026 in Belfast.

“This opening will mark another first for Sephora UK – our first store in Northern Ireland, located at Belfast’s Victoria Square,” she said.

“We’re truly committed to living up to our name of Sephora UK by bringing our beauty playgrounds to all corners of the nation. Belfast is a city filled with important history, areas of outstanding natural beauty and we cannot wait to become a part of the local community.”

Julie King, senior asset manager, Commerz Real added: “The arrival of such a significant global beauty powerhouse is a milestone moment for Victoria Square.

“It is a powerful endorsement of the strength and appeal of Victoria Square as the city’s number one retail destination. Securing Sephora UK underscores our commitment to meeting evolving consumer demand for premium, experiential retail experiences.

“The brand’s arrival also affirms Belfast’s role as a major retail hotspot, both on the island of Ireland and the UK.”