Rally to be held to support Birmingham’s striking bin workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rally will be held on Saturday in support of bin workers in Birmingham who have been on all out strike for over six months in a bitter dispute over pay and jobs.

Union members from across the country will join the protest in Birmingham as members of Unite continue taking industrial action.

The union says its members face a pay cut of thousands of pounds under plans to change staffing on refuse collection vehicles, which Birmingham City Council says is needed to reform and improve the service.

The two sides have not met for weeks, and no talks are planned, leaving the dispute deadlocked.

Unite has been critical of the Labour council and the Government for not doing enough to resolve the dispute.

Rubbish has been piling up on the city’s streets, although the council has called in help from neighbouring local authorities to collect bin bags as well as using vehicles from other parts of its operations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “If Labour cannot see what is happening in Birmingham is wrong, it is little wonder workers are turning away from them in droves.”