YouTuber-led chicken chain Sides to open 15 new restaurants in 2026

YouTube sensations The Sidemen have unveiled ambitious plans to expand their Sides fried chicken chain with 15 more restaurants this year.

The brand said it plans to commit further to the UK after witnessing “incredible momentum” and open sites in new international markets.

The YouTube collective consists of Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji (KSI), Harry Lewis (Wroetoshaw), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Vik Barn (Vikkstar123), Josh Bradley (Zerkaa), Ethan Payne (Behzinga) and Tobi Brown (TBJZL), and has 22 million subscribers.

They launched the brand in 2021 in partnership with Scottish-based food franchise firm Hero Brands.

Sides has since expanded to five restaurants across the UK, in Essex, Manchester, London, Kent and Birmingham, and launched its first international site in Singapore last year.

It plans to rapidly grow with a raft of new openings, including “significantly” increasing its footprint across the UK.

The hot chicken specialist said it is planning to open new restaurants across Scotland, as well as in Cardiff and Liverpool.

Sides also revealed plans to grow further in Asia and the Middle East with new openings in India, Malaysia, Singapore and the UAE.

It is among a raft of chicken brands seeking to expand across the UK, with the likes of Popeyes, Wingstop and Dave’s Hot Chicken all recently laying out plans for further openings.

Aaron Moore-Saxton, managing director at Sides, said: “This is all about doubling down on growth for Sides during 2026.

“We’re seeing incredible momentum in the UK and rising demand internationally, and that gives us real confidence in the next phase of our journey as we open new sites in Glasgow, Wales and Liverpool.

“Our expansion into India, Malaysia and the UAE is a further evolution for the brand, while our continued investment in the UK remains central to our strategy.”

In a joint statement, the Sidemen said: “We are seriously hyped to take this next step and bring even more people into our Sides journey.

“For us, it’s always been about bold flavours and great food, good energy and sharing moments that go way beyond and this is honestly just the start. We can’t wait to take you all along for what’s next.”