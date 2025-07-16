Bloomsbury profits on track amid strong Sarah J Maas sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Publisher Bloomsbury has said it is on track to meet market expectations as it hailed strong sales of the latest book by Sarah J Maas.

The Harry Potter publisher said it is expected to reveal a rise in profits for the current financial year.

The London-listed firm said it is on track to perform in line with market guidance, which has projected a pre-tax profit of £41.6 million for the year to February 2026.

It comes after the company saw profits slip 22% to £32.5 million in the previous financial year.

Industry analysts currently expect the business to reveal a fall in revenues to £335.9 million this year, compared with £361 million a year earlier.

On Tuesday, Bloomsbury pointed to positive sales in its consumer division, highlighting strong sales of the paperback of House Of Flame And Shadow by Ms Maas in the UK and US, after its release in June.

It also indicated it hopes for further positive sales from the launch of JK Rowling’s Pocket Potter series next month, adding that it has a “strong” list of further releases for the rest of the year.

Bloomsbury said it is continuing with the integration of the recently acquired Rowman & Littlefield business into its non-consumer division.

The company said it is making progress with its growth strategy launched last year.

It said: “We continue to execute our Bloomsbury 2030 vision focused on our growth, portfolio and people.

“The resilience of our business created through the portfolio of portfolios strategy underpins the confidence our Board has in the future.”