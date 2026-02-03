Disney appoints theme parks boss as its next chief executive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney has appointed the boss of its amusement parks as its next chief executive after a three-year search.

Josh D’Amaro will step into the top job, replacing current boss Bob Iger from March 18.

Mr D’Amaro heads up the Disney Experiences division which runs its theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and other attractions.

The appointment marks the next stage in the businessman’s 28-year long career at the entertainment giant, having joined at Disneyland Resort and holding leadership positions within various divisions.

The 54-year-old will succeed Mr Iger who has spent nearly two decades leading the company.

The longstanding boss left Disney in 2020 but was asked to return when his replacement Bob Chapek stepped down after a two-year tenure, having faced criticism over his leadership of the historic brand and steering it through the pandemic.

Mr Iger agreed to extend his contract by two years in 2023 while the search for his successor began.

Disney’s chairman James Gorman asserted Mr D’Amaro was the “right person to take the helm” as the company’s next boss.

“Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace,” he said.

“The board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Disney reported a 5% increase in revenues over 2025 on the back of higher subscription fees for its streaming platform Disney+ and cashing in on the release of films including Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire And Ash.

Prices for Disney+ increased from £4.99 a month to £5.99 a month for its most basic subscription plan in the UK from October.

Revenues for its experiences division, which is headed up by Mr D’Amaro, rose by 6% year-on-year.

However, it cautioned over fewer international visitors to its US amusement parks.