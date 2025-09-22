Latest retailer set to vanish from high street with 444 staff laid off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s high streets, with administrators confirming the closure of its remaining 56 shops and approximately 450 redundancies.

The company, which entered administration earlier this month, was unable to secure a buyer for its UK store chain.

Advisory firm Interpath, acting as administrators, stated this difficult decision was made as a result. Bodycare, founded in Lancashire in 1970, sold beauty products, fragrances, and other bathroom items.

Its stores were based in shopping centres and high streets in towns and cities across the UK.

open image in gallery Bodycare will disappear from Britain’s high streets from this week ( PA Wire )

The final round of closures is expected to happen by Saturday, and will result in all 444 employees working across the shops being made redundant.

It means about 150 shops will have been shut since it went into administration, with more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs.

Interpath said there was still the possibility that it could find a buyer for the Bodycare brand.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare’s staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for.

“We will continue to explore options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course.”

Bodycare appointed Interpath on September 5, saying it had come under pressure from rising costs and a shortfall in funding, which also affected supplier relationships and led to stock shortages.

Its demise marks the latest blow to Britain’s high streets, after a number of retail chains have gone bust or scrambled to find a buyer to stay afloat.

Interpath hopes to secure a deal for accessories chain Claire’s after being appointed as administrators for its UK and Ireland business last month.

Discount retail chain Poundland closed a swathe of shops after being taken over by investment firm Gordon Brothers.