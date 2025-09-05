Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Full list of Bodycare shops that will close across the UK

The company hired administrators from advisory firm Interpath

Anna Wise
Friday 05 September 2025 14:34 BST
Comments
Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

High street beauty chain Bodycare is to shut 32 of its shops across the UK after falling into administration.

The retailer said it will make around 450 of its roughly 1,500-strong workforce redundant as a result.

Bodycare, which currently has 147 UK stores, was founded in 1970 in Lancashire and sells beauty products, as well as fragrances and other bathroom items.

But the business said it had come under pressure from rising costs, a delayed transition from its online retail platform and cost-of-living pressures on its shoppers.

Bodycare said it also suffered a shortfall in funding after aborting a planned stock market listing last year, which also impacted supplier relationships and led to stock shortages.

The retailer was founded in 1970 and sells beauty products, as well as fragrances and other bathroom items (Mike Egerton/PA)
The retailer was founded in 1970 and sells beauty products, as well as fragrances and other bathroom items (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The company hired administrators from advisory firm Interpath, who are now looking at a potential rescue sale of the business and its assets, on Friday.

The insolvency specialists have said they will continue to run the business from the majority of its shops for the time being.

It means 115 of its stores will remain open as normal while the future of the chain is assessed, including potentially looking for a buyer.

However, the 32 store closures mean 450 employees have been redundant.

These are the locations of Bodycare stores that are closing with immediate effect:

Beverley, Yorkshire

Cameron Toll, Scotland

Cannock, Staffordshire

Clydebank, Scotland

Cramlington, Northumberland

Croydon, London

Darwen, Lancashire

Dumfries, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Erdington, West Midlands

Falkirk, Scotland

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Maidstone, Kent

Morecambe, Lancashire

Newport, Wales

Northfield, West Midlands

Paisley, Scotland

Parkhead, Scotland

Perth, Scotland

Port Talbot, Wales

Rhyl, Wales

Royton, Greater Manchester

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Stourbridge, West Midlands

Tamworth, Staffordshire

West Bromwich, West Midlands

Wood Green, London

Wrexham, Wales

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in