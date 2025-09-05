Full list of Bodycare shops that will close across the UK

High street beauty chain Bodycare is to shut 32 of its shops across the UK after falling into administration.
The retailer said it will make around 450 of its roughly 1,500-strong workforce redundant as a result.
Bodycare, which currently has 147 UK stores, was founded in 1970 in Lancashire and sells beauty products, as well as fragrances and other bathroom items.
But the business said it had come under pressure from rising costs, a delayed transition from its online retail platform and cost-of-living pressures on its shoppers.
Bodycare said it also suffered a shortfall in funding after aborting a planned stock market listing last year, which also impacted supplier relationships and led to stock shortages.
The company hired administrators from advisory firm Interpath, who are now looking at a potential rescue sale of the business and its assets, on Friday.
The insolvency specialists have said they will continue to run the business from the majority of its shops for the time being.
It means 115 of its stores will remain open as normal while the future of the chain is assessed, including potentially looking for a buyer.
However, the 32 store closures mean 450 employees have been redundant.
These are the locations of Bodycare stores that are closing with immediate effect:
Beverley, Yorkshire
Cameron Toll, Scotland
Cannock, Staffordshire
Clydebank, Scotland
Cramlington, Northumberland
Croydon, London
Darwen, Lancashire
Dumfries, Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland
Erdington, West Midlands
Falkirk, Scotland
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Loughborough, Leicestershire
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
Macclesfield, Cheshire
Maidstone, Kent
Morecambe, Lancashire
Newport, Wales
Northfield, West Midlands
Paisley, Scotland
Parkhead, Scotland
Perth, Scotland
Port Talbot, Wales
Rhyl, Wales
Royton, Greater Manchester
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Stourbridge, West Midlands
Tamworth, Staffordshire
West Bromwich, West Midlands
Wood Green, London
Wrexham, Wales
