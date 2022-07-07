The pound rose against the dollar after news broke that Boris Johnson plans to resign as Conservative Party leader on Thursday morning.

Sterling gained 0.4 per cent to $1.197, as traders priced in the prospect of an end to months of chaos under Mr Johnson’s leadership. Mr Johnson will remain in place as prime minister while the Tories decide on a new leader.

The pound has regained some of the ground it lost this week but remains more than 10 per cent down against the US currency.

The pound hit a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday amid growing fears for the future of Britain's economy.

The dollar has strengthened in response to a series of large interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.

A weak pound is serving to push up prices for goods that the UK imports, such as energy, food and manufactured products.