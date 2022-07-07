Boris Johnson resigns: Pound rises against dollar as PM quits
The pound rose against the dollar after news broke that Boris Johnson plans to resign as Conservative Party leader on Thursday morning.
Sterling gained 0.4 per cent to $1.197, as traders priced in the prospect of an end to months of chaos under Mr Johnson’s leadership. Mr Johnson will remain in place as prime minister while the Tories decide on a new leader.
The pound has regained some of the ground it lost this week but remains more than 10 per cent down against the US currency.
The pound hit a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday amid growing fears for the future of Britain's economy.
The dollar has strengthened in response to a series of large interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve.
A weak pound is serving to push up prices for goods that the UK imports, such as energy, food and manufactured products.
