BP profits double to record £23bn after spike in oil and gas prices

Oil and gas giant says profits were aided by ‘lowest production costs in 16 years’

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 07 February 2023 07:25
Comments
Rishi Sunak denies his windfall tax package is 'un-conservative'

BP recorded a bumper profit of £23bn last year amid surging energy prices.

Oil, and especially gas, prices soared in 2022, with the former hitting a record high at more than 10 times the average over the decade leading up to the pandemic.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “We are strengthening BP, with our strongest upstream plant reliability on record and our lowest production costs in 16 years, helping to generate strong returns and reducing debt for the 11th quarter in a row.

“Importantly, we are delivering for our shareholders – with buybacks and a growing dividend.

“This is exactly what we said we would do and will continue to do – performing while transforming.”

Energy companies have been recording huge profits in recent years after the cost of oil and gas soared amid Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Last week Shell announced that its profits increased by 53 per cent to £68.1bn in 2022, while earnings adjusted for taxes doubled to £32.2bn.

The profits have resulted in calls for the government to crack down on what the Labour Party claims is a “loophole” in its windfall tax aimed at helping households with higher bills.

