Brexit disruption saw UK goods trade with EU plunge by 23% in first quarter

UK goods trade with the EU fell by 23 per cent in the first quarter of the year with exports to Ireland particularly badly hit by Brexit-related disruption.

Trade with non-EU countries was down by only 0.8 per cent, official figures show. The data is compared with 2018, because this was the last time that UK trade patterns were "relatively stable", the Office for National Statistics said in its latest analysis of the impact of Brexit and coronavirus on the UK economy.

Among businesses that have reported challenges at the end of February 2021, Brexit was the most common reason cited.

This has risen from mid-December 2020. In contrast, the numbers reporting the coronavirus as their main challenge fell over the same period.

The ONS cautioned that it was difficult to disentangle the effects of the pandemic and Brexit, but added: "While this evidence does not provide a causal link between the end of the EU transition period and the decrease in total trade observed in the first quarter of 2021, it does provide insight into whether traders are experiencing more challenge with the coronavirus or the end of the transition period, and how these have changed over time."