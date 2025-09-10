Entertainment union Equity to challenge court judgment on casting platform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The performing arts and entertainment union is to seek to appeal against last week’s High Court judgment which found against its case that casting platform Spotlight should be regulated.

Equity is concerned about the “economy-wide implications” for working people across the UK which it says have now arisen as a result of the judgment.

Equity general secretary Paul Fleming said: “This case simply sought the protection of regulation to limit fees to a ‘reasonable’ level through existing regulations, but the implications of the judgment are large and the idea that Spotlight can’t be regulated is dangerous and has consequences for the wider economy.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive messages from Equity members since the judgment and their encouragement to continue this campaign.

“Many are astonished that the judge has ruled that Spotlight ‘does not provide services for the purposes of finding persons employment’.

“Casting is our industry’s term for the exchange and supply of labour for performing in productions, and any actor will tell you that they subscribe to Spotlight to find work.

“Equally worrying are the sweeping implications for working people across the UK, who may now be left unprotected from up-front charges by similar platforms elsewhere in the growing gig economy.”

Equity won support for its case from delegates at the TUC Congress in Brighton on Wednesday.