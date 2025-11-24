650 jobs at risk as metals recycling firm files for liquidation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 650 jobs are at risk after one of the UK’s largest metals recycling firms filed for compulsory liquidation following failed efforts to find a buyer for the stricken business.

Unimetals Recycling, which is headquartered in Stratford-upon-Avon and operates 28 sites nationwide, is expected to begin winding down imminently, with liquidation proceedings set to commence as early as Tuesday.

It follows several notices of intention to appoint administrators by the firm in recent weeks, with advisers from Alvarez & Marsal managing discussions with possible buyers, but they were unable to secure a sale.

A spokesperson for Unimetals said: “We have worked tirelessly to explore every possible option to secure new financing for Unimetals Recycling, with the aim of meeting our financial obligations and safeguarding the future of the business.

“This included an accelerated mergers and acquisitions process, supported by our advisers and undertaken in full collaboration with stakeholders, to identify potential buyers or investors.

“Regretfully, despite substantial interest and attempts at completing a deal, no transaction was concluded.”

The spokesperson added: “We recognise how distressing this news will be for everyone connected to Unimetals Recycling, particularly our employees who have worked tirelessly over the last year since we acquired it from Sims to try and turn this business around.”

The group said it was “working urgently to agree on a clear plan and timeline for what happens next”.

It is understood the Government is watching the firm’s collapse closely, given its role in Britain’s steel supply chain.