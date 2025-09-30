Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning Britain is becoming ‘unattractive’ place to hire new staff

The national minimum wage rose in April, but driving up labour costs for employers

Anna Wise
Wednesday 01 October 2025 00:01 BST
Comments
Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits economy 'isn't working well enough'

Britain is increasingly becoming an "unattractive" environment for businesses seeking to hire permanent staff, according to a stark warning from recruitment giant Hays.

The firm attributes this shift to mounting wage pressures and recent tax hikes, which are compelling companies to explore automation and offshoring strategies.

Hays, one of Europe’s largest recruitment agencies, has previously voiced concerns regarding weaknesses across the global jobs market.

However, it highlighted specific challenges within the UK that are diminishing its competitiveness as a place to work.

Tom Way, Hays’ UK and Ireland chief executive, elaborated on the situation, stating: "The UK is a great place to work if you are an employee but it’s becoming more unattractive to hire people permanently. Wage pressures and national insurance changes are pushing employers to explore automation and offshoring."

The agency also noted a growing trend where staff no longer prioritise loyalty to their employers.

The national minimum wage rose in April, boosting pay for many workers but driving up labour costs for employers.

Mr Way also said that ongoing worries about the cost of living mean that workers are not as confident to move jobs and companies are reluctant to hire
It came on top of many businesses having to increase their national insurance contributions as a result of tax changes outlined in last year’s budget.

Hays said the cost pressures have pushed companies to think about work where “humans are essential” and then digitalising or outsourcing the rest.

Mr Way also said that ongoing worries about the cost of living mean that workers are not as confident to move jobs and companies are reluctant to hire.

This is lengthening the time required to fill vacancies across all sectors, which the recruiter views as a key indicator of the market.

“Loyalty to your employer is no longer considered a valuable trait and people are eager to exercise control over their career, opting to deliver project-based work rather than commuting five days a week,” he said.

Accompanying research by Hays showed that the UK lags behind most of its peers in terms of benefiting from workforce investment, and how adaptable the labour market is to changing business needs.

Hays said UK employers need to embrace new workforce models that combine permanent, contract, and project-based roles, and invest in both its people and digital assets in order to stay competitive.

