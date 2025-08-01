British Airways’ profits jump despite Heathrow fire closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

(adds final three pars)

British Airways’ half-year earnings have increased despite a £40 million hit from the closure of Heathrow in March after a substation fire, as the airline ramped up its flight programme.

The carrier reported a 48% jump in underlying operating profits to £824 million for the six months to June 30, up from £555 million a year ago.

Owner International Airline Group (IAG) said earnings were driven higher at British Airways as it increased flight capacity by 2.1% and boosted passenger revenues.

The wider IAG company – which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling – posted a 43.5% rise in earnings to £1.88 billion for the first half.

Pre-tax profits rose sharply to £1.75 billion from £1.05 billion a year ago.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said: “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the resilience of demand for travel and the success of our ongoing transformation, underpinned by the fundamental strengths of our group.

“We continue to benefit from the trend of a structural shift in consumer spending towards travel.

“We remain focused on our market-leading brands and core geographies, where we continue to see robust performance, allowing us to invest in fleet as well as technology to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

“These results give us confidence that we will deliver good earnings growth and margin progression for the full year and enable us to create value for our shareholders through our sustainable dividend and the share buyback.”

British Airways revealed in May that costs of the Heathrow closure earlier this year had run up to £40 million.

The temporary closure was caused by a power outage after a blaze at the North Hyde substation in west London, with more than 270,000 air passenger journeys disrupted by the incident.

In the first-half figures, BA owner IAG said it was “confident in delivering good earnings growth” for the group over the full-year.