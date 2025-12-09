BAT sees signs of recovery for Vuse in US amid crackdown on illicit vapes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucky Strike and Dunhill firm British American Tobacco (BAT) has said it is seeing signs that US government efforts to crack down on illicit vapes is helping demand recover for its Vuse brand in America as smokeless products drive growth globally.

The group said that while the vape category in the US continues to be affected by black market products, it has seen recent encouraging sales improvement in the US.

BAT still expects group-wide Vuse revenues to fall by a high single digit over the full-year, though declines have eased from a 13% plunge in the first half as a result of the illicit market pressures in the US and Canada.

Tadeu Marroco, chief executive of BAT, said: “Over time, we believe Vuse is well positioned to benefit from stronger federal and state level enforcement.”

Despite the vaping market issues, the group is on track for a return to full-year profit growth in the US, it confirmed.

Worldwide, BAT has seen revenues for its smokeless products, also including oral nicotine patches, accelerate to double digits over the second half of the year so far.

It is expecting mid-single digit revenue growth for the smokeless division over the year as a whole while overall group revenues are set to increase by around 2% at constant exchange rates.

BAT is also on track to deliver about 2% adjusted profit from operations at constant rates.

In a boost to shareholders, BAT announced plans for £1.3 billion of share buybacks in 2026.

Mr Marroco said the firm’s “full-year delivery remains on track”.

He said: “I am particularly pleased with our momentum in the US, the world’s largest nicotine value pool.”

“While there is more to do, we continue to prioritise investment in our most profitable markets and categories,” he added.

Shares in BAT fell 4% in morning trading.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the stock was under pressure after BAT said forecasts for 2026 would come in at the lower end of its targets.

He said: “The tobacco and vaping industry might look as if it is a ticket to easy money as customers get addicted to its products.

“However, British American Tobacco has shown that performance isn’t always a smooth ride.

“Competition is fierce in the US vape market, not helped by the sector being flooded by products from China.

“The US is cracking down on illegal products but it’s an uphill battle to eradicate them completely.”