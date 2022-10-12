UK businessman Graham Bonham-Carter charged in US with helping Russian oligarch evade sanctions
US government is seeking Bonham-Carter’s extradition
A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.
Graham Bonham-Carter, cousin to actress Helena Bonham-Carter, was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.
The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.
The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in Washington.
Money was allegedly transferred from a GBCM account in Russia to pay for property taxes and staff wages as well as to maintain the oligarch’s properties, according to the US DoJ.
Bonham-Carter, 62, faces charges of conspiring to violate and evade US sanctions in violation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
He is also charged with one count of violating the IEEPA and one count of wire fraud.
The DoJ said in a statement: “The U.S. government will seek his extradition to the United States.”
A total of seven Russian oligarchs were hit with sanctions by the UK on March 10 this year, of which Deripaska was one.
Each charge Bonham-Carter faces can lead to a maximum 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted by a US court.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies