British Gas owner Centrica sees record profits of £3.3bn as energy bills rise

British GasownerCentrica has seen its profits soar to more than £3 billion for 2022 amid rocketing energy prices that have sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

The energy giant reported underlying operating profits of £3.3 billion against profits of £948 million in 2021.

Stripping out its Spirit Energy businesses that were sold, underlying earnings for the group jumped to £2.8 billion from £392 million the previous year.

The earnings haul for last year comes as anger grows over a run of massive profits notched up in the sector and mounting calls for greater windfall taxes.

Centrica said it made operating profits of £72 million at its British Gas retail division, British Gas Energy, but this was down 39% on the year before.

Its figures come amid a furore over Centrica’s use of debt collectors to install expensive pre-payment meters by force in the homes of vulnerable cash-strapped customers.

The scandal sparked an urgent inquiry by regulator Ofgem and has seen Centrica banned from force-fitting pre-payment meters.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said the profits showed “everything that is wrong with the UK’s broken economy”.

Gas prices have pushed up energy bills over the last two years. (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

She called on Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, to impose a “meaningful” windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants.

The government has already introduced a levy but a clause within it allows firms to pay less if they invest more in North Sea oil and has.

Ms Graham said: "British Gas owner Centrica has been coining it in from our massive energy bills while sending bailiffs to prey on vulnerable consumers the length and breadth of the country.

"These energy companies are showing us everything that is wrong with the UK’s broken economy.

"Rishi Sunak should get a grip - pull the plug on rampaging energy profiteering, impose a meaningful, tough windfall tax and give the NHS a pay rise with the proceeds."

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband Ed Miliband during the Labour Party conference at the ACC Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband criticised the government’s handling of sky-high gas and electricity bills and promised that Labour would introduce a "proper" windfall tax on energy companies.

"It cannot be right that, as oil and gas giants rake in the windfalls of war, Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives refuse to implement a proper windfall tax that would make them pay their fair share," Mr Miliband tweeted.

"Labour would use a real windfall tax to stop the energy price cap going up in April.”