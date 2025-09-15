Bodycare to close another 30 shops while administrators seek rescue sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bodycare has announced the closure of another 30 shops after the high street beauty chain collapsed into administration earlier this month.

The British retailer said the latest set of closures would be on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

A shortage of stock and the cost of running high street shops has meant it is no longer viable to keep all the remaining 115 stores open, administrators said.

All staff will be made redundant when the stores close this week, although the number of job losses was not immediately specified.

The latest closures will leave the chain with 85 remaining shops.

Bodycare appointed administrators from Interpath on September 5, saying it had come under pressure from rising costs and a shortfall in funding, which also impacted supplier relationships and led to stock shortages.

At the time, it announced it was shutting 32 stores, resulting in around 450 redundancies.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said on Monday: “We’d like to express our sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated Bodycare staff who have shown such professionalism since our appointment.

“We will continue to trade the remaining 85 stores while we remain in discussions with interested parties with the aim of preserving as much of the business as possible.”

Interpath is currently pursuing a potential rescue sale of the business and assets.

The company said it had received interest from a number of parties in relation to the stores.

Bodycare was founded in 1970 in Lancashire and sells beauty products, as well as fragrances and other bathroom items.