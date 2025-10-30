Some young British adults replacing turkey with curry or pizza this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Younger British adults are forsaking the traditional Christmas dinner, with almost a fifth saying they will be serving up the likes of curry, pasta or pizza instead this year.

Some 17% of those aged 25 to 34 are turning away from the traditional turkey and all the trimmings in favour of “mixing things up” with non-traditional fare, according to Tesco’s annual Christmas Trends Report, based on a survey and sales figures.

Just 52% of adults of all ages plan to serve turkey this Christmas, with 23% opting for chicken, 20% turning to beef and 21% preparing a plant-based menu.

While pigs in blankets is the best-loved trimming among all adults, only 22% of those aged 25 to 34 would say the same, preferring rice (32%) or even chips (23%).

Nearly three quarters of people (73%) expect they will, or may, host at some point over the Christmas period, including casual, family-style meals (49%), formal sit down meals (30%) and drinks and nibbles (28%).

Cheese is the favoured party food, followed by crisps and dips, while 28% of people plan to drink less alcohol this Christmas and 12% do not plan to drink alcohol at all.

The average table size for Christmas in the UK will be eight people, while hosts in Northern Ireland will stretch to 11 people, the survey suggests.

The poll suggests that the most meaningful part of Christmas for Britons is opening presents together (18%), followed by playing games (13%) and watching a Christmas film with loved ones (8%).

The most stressful moments come when cooking the main meal, washing up afterwards and cleaning the house beforehand.

Some 70% of people will put up an artificial Christmas tree this year, while 15% will have three or more trees.

Tesco UK chief executive Ashwin Prasad said: “Christmas is such an important moment in the year for so many of us in the UK. At its heart, Christmas is about spending quality time with those we love and coming together over great food.

“Our research and data suggest that, this year, many people will be experimenting with what they’ll be serving and going beyond the traditional turkey.

“We have added over 260 new products to our already extensive Christmas range with exciting and trending flavours such as hot honey, gingerbread s’mores and turkey tikka so, whether you are looking for a traditional spread or wanting to try something new, we have something that looks and tastes amazing, is exceptional quality, offers great value and is simple to pull together so hosts can focus on what really matters – celebrating with those around them.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK adults between August 22-27.