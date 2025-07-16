Four people bailed after arrests over cyber attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four young people who were arrested for their suspected involvement in the damaging cyber attacks against Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods, have been bailed.

The arrests on July 10 included a 17-year-old British man from the West Midlands, a 19-year-old Latvian man from the West Midlands, a 19-year-old British man from London, and a 20-year-old British woman from Staffordshire.

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday: “All four individuals have been bailed pending further inquiries.”

They were all arrested from their home address on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, offences linked to the Computer Misuse Act, and participating in the activities of an organised crime group, according to the NCA.

The police also seized electronic devices from the properties.

It comes after investigations by NCA into attacks against the three retailers, where hackers sought ransom payments after breaking into their IT systems.

M&S was the first of the retailers to be targeted by the hackers, with the retailer shutting a raft of systems down in response on Easter Sunday.

The company said the cyber attack has cost the firm around £300 million after it shut down its website for six weeks.

Meanwhile, Co-op saw payments disrupted and shelves become bare from May because of the fallout of its cyber attack.

Hackers also stole Co-op members’ personal data, such as names and contact details.

Harrods restricted internet access across its websites in May following attempts to gain unauthorised access to its systems.