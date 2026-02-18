Bowling strikes gold on Valentine’s Day as couples seek fun ‘without pressure’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Couples swapped romantic dinners for a night at the bowling lanes this Valentine’s Day as bookings swelled by a third, new data from the UK’s biggest 10-pin bowling operator shows.

Hollywood Bowl said people were increasingly locking in their date nights ahead of time rather than relying on spontaneous trips.

Bookings for February 14 were up by 34% this year, compared with last year, across its 77 UK centres.

Some locations benefited from an even bigger flock of visitors, with centres in Carlisle, Oxford, Wigan, Colchester and Wellingborough all recorded bookings growth of more than 50% year-on-year.

The data also revealed the average booking lead time rose by 62%, increasing from 2.1 days in 2025 to 3.4 days in 2026, indicating people were shunning last-minute bookings in favour of more organised plans.

Hollywood Bowl said the surge in bookings point to more couples looking for informal and accessible experiences to mark Valentine’s Day, which fell on a Saturday this year.

Darryl Lewis, UK managing director for the business, said: “Couples were still keen to mark Valentine’s Day this year, but many wanted to do so in a more relaxed way.

“Rather than locking in a big, formal night out, people kept plans flexible and opting for an experience-led date that feels fun without the pressure.”

Hollywood Bowl has consistently said that people have been seeking out experience-led entertainment since the Covid pandemic, but at a lower cost.

A family of four can have a game of bowling for under £26 at peak times, with price rises at centres kept below UK inflation, the business said at the end of last year.

A survey by digital bank Zopa last week found that Britons preferred to spend less on Valentine’s Day’s this year than they did five years ago due to cost-of-living pressures, with 30% of 25 to 34-year-olds saying so.