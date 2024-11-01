Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Borrowing rates have risen in the aftermath of Rachel Reeves’ Budget, hitting a one-year high in the bond market, prompted strained comparisons with the mini-budget in September two years ago which ended former prime minister Liz Truss’s political career.

But today’s move is minor by comparison.

Yields on 10-year UK bonds are now at 4.48 per cent, compared to about 4.24 per cent just before Ms Reeves delivered her budget, a rise of just under a quarter of a percentage point.

Holders of UK government debt sold a chunk of it, sending bond prices falling, which means the amount of interest they yield rises.

The shift has been less dramatic than that following Ms Truss’s mini-Budget disaster, said Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at stock broker Hargreaves Lansdown.

“In what was a huge move, the 10-year gilt yield moved from around 3.3 per cent a couple of days before that mini-Budget, up to around 4.5 per cent a couple of days after it.”

More recently Bond yields had been rising since mid-September, he said. “There are a few reasons for this, and the looming Budget has been one of them. The uncertainty surrounding this specific Budget had made bond investors nervous, with expectations of higher future borrowing in particular weighing on sentiment towards the attractiveness of UK government debt.”

As well as the modest nature of the rise, there are myriad other differences between this week’s Budget and Ms Truss’s.

The market went wild because Ms Truss planned to use debt to pay for tax cuts and hoped they would lead to a spurt of growth – the details of her plan were not explained. She also claimed that her plan could be executed without any government spending cuts, which few economists agreed with.

The International Monetary Fund openly criticised Ms Truss’ plans, while it welcomed Ms Reeves’ Budget. Both were noted as unusual moves for the UN agency.

In the days after Ms Truss’s Budget she was put under increasing pressure to resign. She hoped having her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng fall on his sword would save her, but in the end she quit a month later after pressure from her MPs.

A week ahead of her resignation, the Daily Star newspaper asked if she could outlast a lettuce. She could not.

Polling at the time showed a lead for Labour of as much as 36 points, which would leave her Conservative party with as few as 22 seats in Parliament.

Fallout and reaction to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget

The rapid rise in borrowing rates upended the mortgage market, ruining the homebuying plans of thousands and adding billions to borrowing costs.

The turmoil also wiped £425bn off pension valuations in 2022 according to a report this year by the pensions regulator. Some pensions invested heavily in government debt also made bets on low yields. They were forced to sell that debt, sending yields soaring further. They eventually recovered after Bank of England help.

It has also been broadly acknowledged that Ms Reeves’ hand has been somewhat forced by the mess she inherited from the last government. The Office for Budgetary Responsibility said that the previous government had spent an extra £9.5bn in the early part of the year which was “not disclosed to the OBR”.

The higher debt costs will be unwelcome news for Ms Reeves, however. On the UK’s £2.69 trillion of debt, a quarter percentage point rise in borrowing costs implies extra interest cost of £6.7bn a year. In practice, debt costs are fixed when the bonds are sold, but if the higher yields stick, it will cost the taxpayer more when more debt is issued.

Ms Reeves also played down the impact, saying that “markets will move on any given day” and sought to offer reassurance of her commitment to “economic and fiscal stability”.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), had warned that the “implausibly low spending increases” in the Budget meant taxes would probably have to rise again if Ms Reeves’ growth plan backfires.

But the chancellor told Channel 4 she would “absolutely not” come back and raise taxes once again.