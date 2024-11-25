What do businesses say the Budget means for the jobs market?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Half of UK companies will cut jobs and two-thirds will recruit fewer staff, according to the boss of the UK’s top business lobby group.

CBI boss Rain Newton-Smith said Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves’sBudget has hit businesses, forcing them to consider expenditure on recruitment.

“Some of the decisions taken at the Budget have made it harder for businesses to invest, to take a risk on people and to create more jobs,” said Ms Newton Smith. “Our survey showed that half are now looking to reduce headcount. Almost two-thirds are looking to cut their plans to hire.”

She added that executives are asking, “Can we afford to invest? Can we afford to expand? Can we afford to take a chance on new people?

“Well after the Budget, the answer we’re hearing from so many firms is still ‘not yet’.”

In the October Budget, Ms Reeves announced a nearly £70bn uplift in public spending, partly funded by sharp increases in business taxes such as employer national insurance contributions.

Labour also raised the minimum wage and pledged to make it harder to sack workers.

In response, retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer have warned that they will face a £7bn jump in their costs because of the tax increases, which includes a rise in employers’ national insurance, and said job losses were “inevitable”.

Max Mosley, senior economist at the National Institute of Economics and Social Research said that the UK’s economic participation rate is still one of the best in the world “and it’s something we should be quite proud of”.

The UK is targeting having 80 per cent of the population in a job, which would put it in the top few countries in the world, he said.

While employers may sabre-rattle about added costs, there may be no need to cut jobs. That’s because they are still making decent profit margins, despite high inflation in recent years.

“On the other hand”, he said, “businesses point out there have been successive shocks” for them to weather, such as cost increases, minimum wage increases, the pandemic and other unwelcome surprises, “so I do sympathise somewhat”.

If job cuts come, it will push up an unemployment rate that has been slowly climbing, albeit from a low starting point.

Unemployment in the UK at 4.3 per cent is not far off all-time low rates, although it is slowly rising, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. It still means about 1.5 million people are out of work.

Summer 2022 saw rates of 3.6 per cent, only just above the all-time low of 3.4 per cent in 1973.

Unemployment was stubbornly high through the 1980s and most of the 1990s, staying above 6 per cent from 1980 to 1997 and hitting a peak of 11.9 per cent in 1984.

It rose again in the wake of the financial crisis, hitting 8.5 per cent in 2011, but it then fell to below 4 per cent in 2019 before the pandemic caused another spike.

The unemployment figures only cover people seeking a job. A bigger concern for the government is the number of people of working age who are economically inactive.

Plenty are students, but plenty more are sick. Since the pandemic, fewer Britons as a percentage of the population have returned to work compared to other such G7 countries as Germany and the US.

The government spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, has suggested that being ill following the pandemic has hit the UK more than other countries.

But these figures could be painting a bleaker figure than in reality, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank, which estimates that official stats may have “lost” 1 million workers, making the true statistics considerably less dire.

It points to the healthy number of vacancies available, suggesting unemployment may not be as bad as feared, while also offering a ray of hope for those who may find themselves out of work.

While down from its peak of more than 1.3 million in 2022, there are still 831,000 vacancies in the job market, higher than pre-pandemic levels.

A government spokesperson said: “Last month we delivered a once-in-parliament budget to wipe the slate clean and deliver change by investing to repair the NHS and rebuild Britain, while ensuring working people don’t face higher taxes in their payslips.

“That meant difficult choices to repair the public finances and to put public finances on a firmer footing. However, the alternatives were more austerity, more decline and more instability that would have left businesses and working people worse off.

“Despite the difficult inheritance, the government is determined to go for growth and to work in partnership with businesses to invest in Britain’s future so we can make every part of the country better off. That is why the government is reforming the planning system, tackling barriers to trade and taking forward the £63bn of private sector investment announced at the International Investment Summit.”