Big Yellow warns annual business rates bill to jump by £1.8m post Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Self-storage company Big Yellow has warned its annual business rates bill will jump by £1.8 million next year following measures announced in the Budget.

The business said it will be affected by an upcoming tax shake-up, which will see properties worth more than £500,000 taxed at higher rates.

Big Yellow said 27 of its stores will be affected by the change.

It told investors that it was expecting its annual rates bill for the next tax year, beginning in April 2026, to be almost £23 million, up by £1.8 million from its current bill.

The firm said it was appealing the rateable values of some of its stores.

Big Yellow operates self-storage units from 111 locations in England, Scotland and Wales.

In last week’s autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that a new business rates system will be introduced from the next financial year.

This will see rates multipliers lowered for retail, hospitality and leisure firms – funded by higher rates on larger commercial properties, including warehouses.It also means that firms with larger premises, like storage companies and supermarkets, will be hit with a property tax rise.

The Treasury said the move was designed to “rebalance the business rates system” and help smaller firms by putting more of the tax burden onto bigger operators.

Big Yellow has been the subject of a takeover approach from investment firm Blackstone, which confirmed in October that it was considering making an offer.

But it said one of its considerations was the potential impact of the UK Budget on the self-storage sector.

Blackstone is thought to be contemplating abandoning a potential bid for Big Yellow ahead of a December 8 deadline to make a formal offer, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Shares in Big Yellow fell on Tuesday and were down by about 1% on Wednesday morning.