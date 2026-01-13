Business rates relief package a ‘sticking plaster’, Scottish ministers warned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A package of rates relief for businesses is a “sticking plaster” for firms that will still face “eye-watering bills”, Scottish ministers have been told.

Business leaders, including those in retail and hospitality, said measures outlined by Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison in her draft 2026-27 Budget failed to go far enough.

In the wake of a rates revaluation that some bosses fear could force them out of business, Ms Robison said basic, intermediate and higher property rates would be reduced, while firms would receive transitional rates relive worth £184 million over the next three years.

She went on to pledge further relief for retail, hospitality and leisure sector businesses which are liable for rates at either the basic or intermediate level, with this help worth up to £110,000 per business per year.

But Leon Thompson executive director of UKHospitality Scotland, said the Scottish Budget had “not sufficiently addressed the challenges that hospitality businesses in Scotland face”, adding the majority of firms “will still be paying higher business rates bills in April”.

He said: “The package of reliefs put forward to help mitigate the impact of these increases is merely a sticking plaster to cap eye-watering bills.

“The increases facing our local pubs, hotels, restaurants and cafes over the next three years are still staggering.”

He called on the Scottish Government to do more, warning without such action “we will only see job losses and business closures accelerate as a result of our sector’s ever-increasing tax burden”.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, meanwhile said the Government had provided a “limited business rate discount for retail and hospitality businesses”.

In doing this he said he fears ministers “have significantly stumbled on the detail”, saying it appears as if the relief on offer for firms “falls well short of the permanent business rate discount on offer to retailers in England”.

He warned this could make Scotland “materially less attractive as a location for investment”, adding: “We believe there was scope to do much more at a time when retail sales and footfall are in the doldrums.”

Guy Hinks, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland, said the Budget was a “missed opportunity to back the businesses that anchor high streets and local communities”.

He added: “We are disappointed the Scottish Government has chosen not to go further to protect small businesses from further damaging tax rises.”

Mr Hinks said reducing the poundage rate used to calculate final bills and extending reliefs would help, but he added: “Given the extent of the increases small businesses are facing, with rises of up to 400%, this is effectively a drop in the ocean.”

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), said while the Budget offers a “glimmer of hope”, firms “need more support and more ambition to fully restore confidence and help all our struggling businesses”.

On the key issue of non domestic rates, she said the transitional relief came after the SCC issued a “stark warning” that “inaction risked pushing businesses to the brink”.

Dr Cameron said: “While we welcome the fact that the Government took notice, reducing business rates and providing transitional relief ahead of the 2026 revaluation, it’s important to look at the combined impact.

“For a small number of businesses, significant increases in rateable value risk pushing them beyond eligibility thresholds for support, creating cliff-edge effects despite no improvement in trading conditions.

“The Government must clearly state how it is planning to support the businesses who are at risk of falling through the cracks.”