Spring Statement budget calculator: What does it mean for you?
See how latest cuts, freezes and and hikes will affect your wallet
Rishi Sunak shielded lower earners from the impact of his national insurance hike, slashed 5p off fuel duty and promised to cut income tax by 1p in 2024 in his Spring Statement.
The chancellor promised “the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century” in Wednesday’s mini-Budget, but households still face a record fall in living standards amid soaring inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.
Mr Sunak unveiled a plan to increase the threshold at which people start paying national insurance contributions by £3,000 to £12,570 from July, as part of plans to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
He promised further support in 2024 with a pledge to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p in the pound to 19p, as well as scrapping VAT on energy-saving materials such as solar panels, heat pumps and roof insulation for five years.
Despite the measures announced by the chancellor, the overall burden of taxes is set to reach the highest level since the late 1940s by 2026-27.
Clearly, there is much to consider. The online calculator below, created by accountants Blick Rothenberg, offers a quick estimate on how the latest raft of changes will affect you.
Input a few details and it will offer an indication as to how much better or worse off the chancellor’s announcements will leave you in the pocket.
Loading....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies