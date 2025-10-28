William Hill owner cheers ‘good progress’ as sports betting boosts revenues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

William Hill owner Evoke has said it is making “good progress” in its turnaround efforts as sports betting helped drive stronger revenues.

The gambling group saw shares move higher in early trading on Tuesday as a result.

It told shareholders that revenues increased by 5% to £435 million over the third quarter of 2025, compared with a year earlier.

Evoke, which also runs the 888 brand, said it represents the fifth consecutive quarter of growth as it continues its turnaround plan.

The sales increase was also boosted by its retail business, which includes betting shops, returning to growth.

Retail revenues grew by 6% over the quarter driven by growth in sports and gaming, which has benefited from the rollout of new gaming cabinets.

The firm’s UK and Ireland online business saw revenues grow 1% after an 8% jump in sports revenues was offset by weakness in gaming.

The figures come around two weeks after the company said it was considering potential store closures if it is hit by higher taxes at next month’s Budget.

The Sunday Times reported that it could close as many as 200 shops, in a move which would hit as many as 1,500 workers.

Government officials have been consulting on gambling taxation in recent months, with fears across the sector that Rachel Reeves might increase its overall tax bill as part of efforts to address the state’s fiscal black hole.

Per Widerstrom, chief executive of Evoke, said: “During Q3 we continued to execute against our strategy which is transforming our long-term competitive capabilities and building a more efficient and profitable business.

“With retail continuing the improving trend from Q2, all three divisions were in growth during the quarter.

“We continue to execute our turnaround with vigour and are making good progress against our plans to position evoke for long-term success and significant value creation.”

Shares in the business were up 1% on Tuesday morning.