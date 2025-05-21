Bus drivers to take strike action in pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bus drivers are to take strike action over six weeks in a pay dispute.

Unite the union said around 430 Stagecoach drivers will take action after last minute pay talks did not lead to an improvement in an “unacceptable” 4% pay offer previously rejected by members.

The union said that “widespread and prolonged” industrial action will hit bus services in the west of Scotland.

The action will affect buses operating out of several depots in Ayr, Arran, Ardrossan and Kilmarnock servicing bus routes in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Glasgow, Unite said.

Strike action will take place on May 26 and June 2 and 6 and will be followed by six weeks of continuous action starting on June 9 and lasting until July 21.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Stagecoach West Scotland have not improved their pay offer in six months.

“The drivers are being asked to fund a pay rise by working longer hours, taking longer unpaid breaks and losing a week of annual leave.

“This is simply unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated by Unite.

“Widespread and prolonged industrial action is set to hit bus services across the west of Scotland because this company doesn’t seem capable of listening to its workers.

“It’s not right that the drivers are the lowest paid across the whole of the Stagecoach group. Our members deserve a fair rate and that’s what we are determined to get for them.”

Unite said members voted by 98% to take industrial action after rejecting the 4% pay offer which was tabled last November.

The union said the current pay offer is “unacceptable” and claimed it would leave the drivers among the poorest paid across Stagecoach’s UK operations.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The company can end this dispute at any moment by putting forward a fair offer.”

Stagecoach has been asked for comment.