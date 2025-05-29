Business confidence in Scotland ‘higher than UK average’ in May – stats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business confidence in Scotland rose to higher than the UK national average in May, at 52%.

Overall UK business confidence rose 11 points in May to 50% – the highest level in nine months.

Confidence in Scotland rose 12 points during May to 52%, according to the Bank of Scotland’s Business Barometer, compared to 40% in April.

While companies in Scotland reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down four points at 57%, optimism in the economy rose 29 points to 48%, which analysts said “gives a headline confidence reading of 52%”.

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Overall, UK business confidence increased 11 points in May to 50% – its highest level since August 2024.

Firms’ optimism in their own trading prospects strengthened six points to 56%, while confidence in the wider economy also climbed 16 points to 44%.

In a six-month forecast, Scottish businesses identified target areas for growth as evolving their offering, for example by introducing new products or services (56%), investing in their team, for example through training (48%) and introducing new technology, for example AI and automation (36%).

The East Midlands was the most confident region in May (66%), followed closely by the north-east of England (65%).

Martyn Kendrick, Scotland director at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “Scottish business confidence has not only continued to rise, but has now remained above the UK national average for a sixth month in a row.

“Our country’s businesses are setting out clear plans for growth, with more firms planning to take steps such as launching new products and services than anywhere else in the UK.

“This reflects a business community that has innovation and ambition in its DNA. We’ll continue to support local businesses as they turn their plans into action.”

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “The rebound in business confidence suggests that firms might be in a stronger position for the next quarter.

“The rise in confidence is driven by a sharp increase in economic optimism, reflecting the recovery in financial markets amid more promising prospects for potential global trade agreements.

“Equally as encouraging is the fact that trading prospects, wage expectations and hiring intentions also saw improvements this month. The positive trends in these metrics are important signals for potential growth and resilience in the business community and the wider economy.

“While we know that fluctuations do occur month on month and the global economic outlook remains uncertain, this month’s increase in confidence is an encouraging sign.”

Paul Kempster, managing director for commercial banking coverage at Lloyds Business and Commercial, said: “The jump in business confidence for our regions and nations is encouraging.

“It’s great to see that across many metrics, businesses are more hopeful for the future and are backing themselves for success in 2025.

“The East Midlands in particular saw the highest confidence levels at 66%, the highest the region has seen since 2018.

“As business confidence regains, we are committed to support businesses with a range of financial services to help them to seize opportunities and achieve their growth ambitions.”