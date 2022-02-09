BMC is a Business Reporter client

Change is constant. But sometimes, the pace is so fast, or the scale so large, that it is more than a change. It’s a revolution. And an opportunity.

We live in these times.

We have all learned to adjust to uncertainty and change. The pandemic has brought some industries to a standstill while others have flourished, benefiting from necessary changes to operating models, customer preferences and technology shifts that have transformed the nature of work and business.

Companies have had opportunities to leverage technology, harness the power of data and remain adaptable – be it in navigating market turbulence, adjusting to supply chain challenges, or knowing when and how to launch new products and services. A volatile market has brought with it examples of companies that intelligently navigated to success, almost as though they had a crystal ball.

A software technology leader for more than four decades, BMC partners with the world’s leading brands by helping them run their businesses while reinventing them for this new era.

Four-decade track record

BMC traces its roots as a leading innovator to 1980, in the early days of enterprise IT – first as a specialist in management, monitoring and optimisation software for mainframes. Through strategic acquisitions and relentless R&D, we evolved alongside our customers and the industry. From the emergence of networking and distributed systems, through the adoption of cloud and mobile frameworks, to the era of the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, where agility, customer-centricity, and actionable insights reign, we continue to deliver the solutions for success today and into the future.

We count some of the world’s leading innovators as our customers and partners in digital reinvention, including 84 per cent of the Forbes Global 100. Because of this experience and focus on innovation, we’re uniquely situated to help companies adapt their organisations for hybrid work, faster digital commerce and more autonomous services.

So how has this been put into practice? Multinational supermarket chain Carrefour operates thousands of stores, ranging from supermarkets to convenience store-sized Carrefour Express formats. Each country’s consumers have distinct tastes and preferences. Varied store sizes have different restocking and pricing needs. Across its varied geographies, the company relies on Control-M by BMC to orchestrate the business processes for approximately 12,000 stores in 30 countries, ensuring consistent restocking, pricing and discounts.

We’ve helped Carrefour automate its business processes uniformly to ensure that each store can operate with optimal stock and staffing. From batch processing of transactions at the end of the day to near real-time management of inventory, Carrefour is showing how automation everywhere supports its path to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

And this experience is just one of many ways BMC is helping customers to digitally transform their business.

Companies continue to invest heavily in automation and digital tools to support new realities: new collaboration software to enhance the productivity of their workforce, chatbots to support the customer journey, and intelligent automation that manages repetitive tasks and workflows.

These tools are particularly useful and impactful when organisations can identify, analyse and apply the enormous amount of data that enterprise systems generate every day. Every employee interaction, each website visit, and every application use generates more data that can be translated into actionable insights. Knowing that global data volume in 2021 is expected to reach 79 zettabytes and that by 2025 it is expected to double, we need to find ways to use all this data to move faster than the competition and find ways to differentiate.

Eye on the future

In 2020 we introduced the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, or ADE – our vision of a future in which companies can identify new opportunities and pivot quickly to capitalise them for tomorrow’s growth amid changing and transformative times. In our view, ADEs will leverage technology to deploy automation everywhere, deliver transcendent customer experiences, rely on adaptive cyber-security, and extend the agile software development principles known as DevOps to other functions of the organisation.

Data is the lifeblood of the ADE. Collected and curated from across the business, it can be analysed and distilled into actionable insights, enabling organisations to adjust quickly and effectively.

But we know that it’s not about how much data you have, it’s how you use it that will deliver immense business value. BMC is not a data analytics company. We are a data operations company. Our specialty is extracting and optimising data from assets across an organisation – whether they come from mainframes, data centres, the cloud, mobile, or emerging edge computing technologies.

An IBM study revealed that 80 per cent of data is dark and unstructured. We’re bringing together data points from enterprise service management with insights from AIOps to automate the provisioning and remediation of services, all to help you deliver the experience your customers expect. We can support DevOps by marrying IT operations data with service management data and applying machine learning algorithms to these datasets for reliability analytics. And we’re doing so much more. Imagine the possibilities when we can bring more data to light…

When digitally transforming your business, it is important to align with organisations that can run and reinvent your business on the ADE journey. Learn more about how you can leverage automation everywhere, drive business outcomes with data, and deliver a transcendent customer experience at BMC.com/ade

Originally published on Business Reporter