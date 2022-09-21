The digital transformation age is over

TimeXtender is a Business Reporter client

The last great shift was about “going digital”. The next great shift is about “getting smart”

AI, machine learning and intelligent automation will drive 70 per cent of GDP growth over the next decade, according to PwC. In this new economy, data will continue to increase in volume and value, but many data teams are already struggling to keep up.

Traditionally, the data preparation process has relied on a highly complex stack of tools, a growing list of data sources and systems and months spent coding each piece together to form fragile data pipelines.

Then came data management platforms that promised to reduce complexity by combining everything into a single, unified, end-to-end solution.

In reality, these platforms impose strict controls and lock you into a proprietary ecosystem that won’t allow you to own, store or move your data.

Clearly, the old ways of data management cannot meet the needs of modern data teams.

Data professionals desperately need a faster, more innovative, more flexible way to build and manage their data estates.

Meet TimeXtender, the low-code data estate builder.

TimeXtender empowers you to build a modern data estate 10 times faster by eliminating manual coding and complex tool stacks.

With our low-code data estate builder, you can quickly integrate your siloed data into a data lake, model your data warehouse and define data marts for multiple BI tools and endpoints – all within a simple drag-and-drop user interface.

TimeXtender seamlessly overlays your data storage infrastructure, connects to any data source and integrates all the powerful data preparation capabilities you need into a unified solution.

We do this for one simple reason: because time matters.

Because all code and documentation are generated automatically, TimeXtender empowers everyone on your team. Business leaders get fast access to reliable data, with 70 per cent lower build costs and 80 per cent lower maintenance costs. Data teams get freedom from manual, repetitive tasks and have more time to focus on higher-impact analytics projects. BI and analytics users get a code-free experience for creating their data products, with no more bottlenecks.

By making the complex simple and automating all that can be automated, our goal is to free up millions of human hours that can be used to execute what matters most and change the world.

We have more than 15 years of experience optimising best practices and building modern data estates for top-performing organisations. We have an unprecedented 95 per cent retention rate with more than 3,300 customers due to our commitment to simplicity, automation and execution.

Say goodbye to data management. Say hello to data empowerment.

Build a modern data estate 10 times faster. Become data empowered with TimeXtender.

