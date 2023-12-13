Close Brothers Motor Finance is a Business Reporter client.

Business Reporter: Close Brothers

Buying a vehicle is a big decision, and an expensive purchase. A vehicle can be essential for working families, and for businesses the difference between successful trade or struggling operations. Buying a vehicle outright during a cost-of-living crisis can saddle the budget of either with a heavy burden.

At Close Brothers Motor Finance, we believe the way you choose to pay is just as important as the vehicle you want to buy. That’s why, for over 30 years, we’ve gone the extra mile to understand our customers. We’re committed to enabling the people and businesses of Britain to access transport for work, life and leisure with affordable finance solutions, whatever the economy brings.

With vehicle finance, instead of paying the full amount upfront, you pay a deposit and a series of fixed monthly payments. We provide vehicle finance for both new and used cars, light commercial vehicles and motorcycles, as well as leisure vehicles such as caravans and motorhomes. With several vehicle finance solutions to choose from, including adjustable deposits, agreement terms and final payments, we can, subject to assessment, find a solution to suit your budget. As one of UK’s leading vehicle finance providers, our difference really is in the deal.

We’ve received industry recognition and positive customer feedback for the service we provide. We’re a team you can trust to provide vehicle finance that’s right for you with a quick and easy application process.

How we do it

We work in close partnership with more than 5,000 trusted dealers and brokers to help you understand the finance options on your dream vehicle. All our partners are authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, so you can trust them to give you the information you need to help you choose the best type of finance product for you.

Every application is carefully considered to ensure it’s realistic and affordable, and we’re able to see the individual behind a finance application and look past an automated decision to come to an agreement that is right and affordable for you.

We’re not just there when you buy. We’re here for you now and in the future, to help you understand your options going forward.

If you have questions at any time, if there’s a problem with the vehicle, or if your financial situation changes, we’re always on hand to help. We’re always here to talk and we’re committed to supporting you if your circumstances change.