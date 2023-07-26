Top brands share tried and tested strategies for successful hybrid working with Gamma

Gamma Telecom is a Business Reporter client.

Unlocking the full potential of hybrid working: insights from top business leaders on productivity, creativity, and innovative strategies for success

Business in the digital age is a rollercoaster ride. We live in an era where change is not just constant but rapidly accelerating. Businesses, irrespective of their size, need to adapt, scale and flex to stay competitive.

This is the brave new world we’ve been thrust into, where not only do we need to acknowledge the dizzying speed of transformation, but also ride it to victory. When we talk about adapting, we need to address the elephant in the room – the shift towards hybrid working. This isn’t a fad, it’s a fact: a change that promises to redefine the contours of the business landscape.

Productivity, collaboration, creativity and culture – these are the four pillars upon which we’ve built our Maturity Test at Gamma. We’ve built this tool on these pillars because they’re the firm supports of a thriving, forward-looking business. Our goal is to help businesses embrace hybrid working with open arms, enabling them to accelerate their journey, gain a competitive edge and smash their KPIs.

But what we’re offering isn’t just a simple test. It’s a compass, a guide to navigating the intricate maze of digital transformation. The Maturity Test we offer will help you evaluate your readiness to transition to a more agile, digital and hybrid mode of working.

Productivity is the fuel that drives businesses forward. It’s the lifeblood of a thriving enterprise. Does your team have the necessary tools to deliver their best from anywhere? Have you provided a structure that lets them contribute their best, regardless of where they are? These are tough questions, but the tough questions are the best ones – the ones we should be asking ourselves every day.

We need to change our perception of productivity. It should be seen as an outcome, not an activity. It’s not just about working harder, it’s about working smarter.

But how can we ensure this? How can we untangle this knotty issue? Our Maturity Test will help you identify the strengths and weaknesses in your current setup, enabling you to transform quicker.

The success of hybrid working relies heavily on efficient collaboration. Collaboration isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a force, a catalyst that has the power to transcend boundaries, unify teams and break silos. It’s the superpower that will push your business to new heights.

But remember, collaboration is a mindset, a skillset as well as a toolset. It’s not just about having the right tools – it’s about wielding them effectively. The Maturity Test evaluates your collaboration quotient, assessing how well your teams use collaborative tools, how effective your meetings are, and how well you manage hybrid collaborations.

Innovation is the backbone of any thriving business. In this fast-paced digital age, resting on our laurels isn’t an option. You need to constantly push the envelope, to challenge the status quo. The most valuable asset any company can possess is the ability to think creatively. Creativity is all method, no madness. It’s not an accidental by-product – it’s a deliberate and disciplined process. The Maturity Test will gauge your organisation’s creativity, assessing whether you have the tools and resources needed to encourage and foster innovation.

Finally, a strong and adaptable culture is pivotal to the successful adoption of hybrid working. Culture isn’t just a set of values in a company mission statement. It’s the DNA, the unique identity that distinguishes you in the marketplace. The Maturity Test will determine if your company’s culture is ready to make this significant shift. It’s your responsibility to build a purposeful, consensus-based version of hybrid your way. It’s an exercise not just of leadership, but of vision and foresight as well.

By taking the Maturity Test, you’ll gain invaluable insights into how prepared your business is to embark on this new phase. It’s not just a test, it’s a profound journey of self-discovery for your business. By doing so, you’ll be paving the way for your business to accelerate your journey to value. This isn’t just about staying afloat in a sea of change. It’s about sailing fearlessly into the winds of transformation.

And don’t forget, by completing the test, you unlock the Hybrid Maturity Playbook – your guide, the critical ingredient in your toolkit. This playbook is an embodiment of our collective knowledge and experience, designed to help you unlock the potential of hybrid working. It provides you with strategies, methodologies and tactics backed by data and practical insights. The playbook doesn’t just give you answers, it equips you to ask the right questions, to challenge the norm and redefine what’s possible. It’s your pathway to excellence.

The journey to hybrid working isn’t a one-time change but a continuum, a relentless pursuit of betterment that requires a customer-centric mindset, ongoing evaluation and commitment to continuous improvement. Every day is a new opportunity to learn, to grow, to become better. The Maturity Test is an essential first step. Are you ready to take the leap and embrace the future of work?

Remember, if you don’t move quickly, you won’t keep up with your customers’ expectations. This isn’t just a nice-sounding bunch of words. It’s a critical reminder that inaction is the surest path to obsolescence. This is a call to action, to remain competitive and strive towards the best version of your business. The Maturity Test is your roadmap to navigate this journey effectively. It’s the lens that will bring clarity to your path ahead, helping you foresee challenges and convert them into opportunities.

Let’s start the conversation. Let’s take the test. It’s the start of a remarkable voyage, the genesis of your transformation journey. Together, let’s embark on this exciting journey towards a more agile, digital and hybrid future.

Embrace the challenges and let’s create a future that’s a true reflection of the leaders you already are. We are Gamma. We are #GoodTogether