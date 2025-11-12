Delivering excellence through people, performance and partnership

Jones FM is a Business Reporter client

At Jones FM, our mission is simple: to deliver reliable, high-quality facilities management that keeps our clients’ properties operating at their best. With a reputation built on trust, responsiveness and expertise, we provide a complete range of hard FM services, tailored to meet the specific needs of every site we manage.

Our strength lies in our people. We operate with a dedicated team of 167 staff members supported by our pool of specialist sub-contractors, allowing us to respond quickly and efficiently to client requirements. This structure ensures that any issue, no matter how urgent, is dealt with professionally and within a short timeframe. Whether it’s preventative maintenance, reactive repairs or technical support, our teams are fully equipped and trained to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

Jones FM’s approach is centred on partnership. We work closely with clients to understand their operational priorities and align our services to achieve shared goals. From sustainability initiatives to compliance assurance, we provide full transparency, regular performance reviews and proactive communication, building long-term relationships founded on reliability and trust.

Our commitment to social value and sustainability is another key aspect of what sets us apart. We actively measure and report on the social impact of our work, supporting local employment, apprenticeships and small businesses. Through responsible procurement, community engagement and fair employment practices, we ensure our operations contribute positively to both people and the planet.

In addition, we’re continuously improving our environmental performance, through tracking emissions, reducing waste and identifying opportunities for energy efficiency within our contracts. By integrating ESG principles into everything we do, we help clients meet their own sustainability goals while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Ultimately, Jones FM delivers more than just hard facilities management. We provide peace of mind, knowing that your buildings are in expert hands, supported by a responsive team that takes pride in maintaining safe, efficient, sustainable environments.

Choosing Jones FM means choosing a partner who values excellence, acts with integrity and delivers measurable results every single day.