Stort Group – your gateway to the world of speciality chemicals

Business Reporter - Stort Group

Covering industries and applications as diverse as bespoke perfumery and printing inks, vitamin supplements and resin bound driveways, adhesive sticks and lip balms, Stort is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies who need reliable, secure supply.

Started by husband-and-wife team Kendrick and Marguerite Gilkes, and now well entrenched into the third generation of the family, Stort Group’s strong connections with overseas suppliers and intimate knowledge of the UK market makes it one of Europe’s leading independent chemical distributors.

It was Kendrick, starting as a trained paint chemist in the 1960s, who saw an opportunity in 1980 to establish a distribution business. Before the internet or shared currencies, he recognised that there was considerable benefit in being able to offer materials from other countries to the UK. Although the world has developed over the 40 years since, and direct global supply is easier, Stort Group can still add supply chain value through its customer and supplier partnerships, reducing risk for both sides and improving service.

Still fully independent and 100 per cent family owned, a rarity in chemical distribution, Stort Group is proud to have grown to a £17 million turnover through building key relationships and staying flexible when needed. We stock all our material across five professional chemical warehouses, including one in Rotterdam and another with full BTC accreditation especially for our flavour customers. From these we can offer just-in-time delivery for all our customers’ needs, be it five kilos or 10 metric tonnes.

The acquisition of Zanos Ltd in October 2020 strengthened our position as key suppliers to the UK fragrance and flavour industry, and our portfolio of natural and synthetic raw materials is second to none. Along with our well-established industrial division (with a strong emphasis on coatings) and our EU-based subsidiary, Zanos Europe BV, we can offer supply across the UK and continental Europe. We employ five technically qualified and fully-trained sales managers to service our extensive customer base.

We have stayed true to the ethos of Kendrick and Marguerite Gilkes by remaining focussed on transparency throughout the supply chain and prioritising the personal within the professional. With our extensive range of UK- and EU-REACH compliant raw materials, we remain a trustworthy, reliable and passionate partner for the UK and EU markets.

For more information on our complete product range or technical assistance with your next project, please contact our office on +44 (0)1279 755 151 or sales@stortchemicals.co.uk. With a dedicated samples team and technical sales managers, we will be happy to help get your projects moving. We look forward to welcoming you to our Stort family!