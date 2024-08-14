Resilient supply chains: expert insights from EU Automation’s roundtable

EU Automation is a Business Reporter client

Supply chain disruptions, once sporadic and localised, have surged in frequency and severity in recent years. Manufacturers are facing ever-increasing challenges from natural disasters, geopolitical events, trade tensions and health crises. These challenges have become more complex to overcome. Experts have said the 2020s are “the most disruptive decade in supply chain history”, and for good reason.

During these challenging times, EU Automation supports manufacturers with the swift, global delivery of quality automation and process control equipment required to keep the manufacturing world turning.

EU Automation hosted a roundtable to address the urgent need for shared, innovative solutions in tackling disruptions. It invited leading supply chain experts to discuss and share their insights from firsthand experiences with supply chain disruptions.

Overcoming unpredictability: A roundtable on supply chain resilience. Hosted by EU Automation

Could a paradigm shift be on the cards?

Disruptions in the supply chain can be exacerbated by strict procurement processes. These processes, while intended to protect a business’s bottom line and reputation, can hinder production line personnel from promptly addressing breakdown situations.

Reviewing procurement processes allows manufacturers to take an agile approach to time-sensitive situations. This grants increased autonomy to engineering and maintenance staff, thus increasing accountability in their workload. Also, it significantly reduces day-to-day frustrations and lost hours to machine downtime.

“We hear from customers every day who are frustrated that they are unable to respond as quickly as possible to breakdowns due to drawn-out procurement processes,” said John Young, Managing Director at EU Automation.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) lead times, although showing signs of bouncing back, are still a major manufacturing challenge for those needing a quick solution.

Engineers and procurement departments are expanding their search to find alternative distributors. These distributors can improve OEM lead times and offer competitive rates on new, reconditioned and obsolete equipment.

Going above and beyond to keep the manufacturing world turning

In a world where unforeseeable logistical disruptions compound the risks of offshoring, EU Automation provides access to a robust global supply chain. This has become a go-to solution for manufacturers worldwide. EU Automation removes the need for a proficient in-house knowledge of global trade policies. This alleviates the stress and uncertainty often felt when sourcing parts quickly – by offering an assured, comprehensive end-to-end service.

“The pressure on maintenance staff is huge in terms of carrying stock,” said Rob Thurston, roundtable panellist and Head of Purchasing, Logistics & Compliance at SPP Pumps. “You’re spending the company’s cash and if it’s sat there and not being used, it’s idle cash. There’s a lot of pressure not to hold stock, so the reliable supply of parts, on time, when you need them, where you need them, and the correct quality are absolutely vital.”

Navigating the world of industrial automation and control equipment can be complex and frustrating. That’s why EU Automation has crafted its service to deliver what you truly need. With year-round account management and dedicated customer support from a team of multilingual specialists, you’ll experience a personalised and responsive service like no other.